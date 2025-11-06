Head to Head Contrast: Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) versus IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Free Report) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Dynasil Corporation of America has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dynasil Corporation of America alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Dynasil Corporation of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of IRIDEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynasil Corporation of America N/A N/A N/A IRIDEX -10.95% -386.93% -17.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynasil Corporation of America and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dynasil Corporation of America and IRIDEX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynasil Corporation of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IRIDEX $49.74 million 0.36 -$8.91 million ($0.33) -3.17

Dynasil Corporation of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRIDEX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dynasil Corporation of America and IRIDEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynasil Corporation of America 0 0 0 0 0.00 IRIDEX 1 0 0 0 1.00

About Dynasil Corporation of America

(Get Free Report)

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Innovation and Development segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturer's representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. The company also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and laser indirect ophthalmoscope for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. It offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system to perform MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products for use in vitrectomy procedures. The company serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, veterinary practices, and office clinics. It markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.