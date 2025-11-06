Souders Financial Advisors Has $19.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

