Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $80.80.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The company had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

