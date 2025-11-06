ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.50. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.26 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. ACV Auctions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 2,640.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

