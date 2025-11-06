SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 and last traded at GBX 61.56, with a volume of 464692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.80.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Down 0.8%
The stock has a market capitalization of £665.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.92.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
The Company aims to deliver shareholders value through its investment in a diversified portfolio of energy efficiency projects which are driven by the opportunity to deliver lower cost, cleaner and more reliable energy solutions to end users of energy.
The Company is targeting an attractive total return for shareholders of 7-8 per cent.
