Natural Health Trends Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.
Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.
Natural Health Trends Stock Down 23.3%
Natural Health Trends stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.71. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Natural Health Trends in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natural Health Trends currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
