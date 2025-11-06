ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

ARKO has a dividend payout ratio of 300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ARKO to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get ARKO alerts:

ARKO Stock Up 2.9%

ARKO opened at $4.55 on Thursday. ARKO has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of ARKO

ARKO ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ARKO had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARKO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARKO during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARKO during the first quarter worth $45,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARKO during the first quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ARKO by 193.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARKO by 131.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About ARKO

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARKO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.