EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 16% – Should You Sell?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) was down 16% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 and last traded at GBX 0.21. Approximately 304,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,666,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.

