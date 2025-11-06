Roth Capital Estimates Adeia’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Adeia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adeia’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Adeia’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

ADEA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adeia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of ADEA opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. Adeia has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Adeia by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Adeia by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

