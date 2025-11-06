ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACDC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price target on shares of ProFrac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.93 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that ProFrac will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 82,389,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,558,628. This trade represents a 3.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Wilks acquired 43,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,528.60. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 422,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,968.60. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProFrac by 7,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ProFrac by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

