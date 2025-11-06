Zacks Research Weighs in on Pentair’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Up 0.8%

PNR stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,669 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,945,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,523,000 after purchasing an additional 897,585 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after purchasing an additional 661,154 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 4,231.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 607,821 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.