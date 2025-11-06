What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for SXI Q3 Earnings?

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Standex International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Standex International has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

SXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

Standex International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $233.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. Standex International has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $247.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,973 shares in the company, valued at $24,433,655. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $419,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,550.92. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,815 shares of company stock worth $10,820,688 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

