FY2026 EPS Estimates for Genius Sports Reduced by B. Riley

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Genius Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
NYSE GENI opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 67.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 194.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 6.8% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 2,735,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 11.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 661,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
