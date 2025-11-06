Raymond James Financial Estimates Pet Valu FY2026 Earnings

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pet Valu in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PET. CIBC decreased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.89.

Shares of Pet Valu stock opened at C$29.35 on Thursday. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$22.53 and a 12 month high of C$39.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

