Sidoti Csr Estimates Beneficient’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:BENF)

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Beneficient in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Beneficient’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BENF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beneficient to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Beneficient in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENF stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($12.62) million for the quarter.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

