Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 610,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 383,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.