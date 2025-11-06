Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 610,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 383,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
