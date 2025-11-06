Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 66.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 3,012,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 943% from the average daily volume of 288,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Visionstate Trading Up 66.7%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock has a market cap of C$6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.62.
Visionstate Company Profile
Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.
