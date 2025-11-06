Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Lessened by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after buying an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $284.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.