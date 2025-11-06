Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells Off Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in International Business Machines stock on October 29th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 10/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 10/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 9/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 9/18/2025.

IBM stock opened at $306.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.03. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.07 and a 1 year high of $319.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

