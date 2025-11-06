OneAscent Family Office LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

