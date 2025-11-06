OneAscent Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 404.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 63,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 125,049 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total transaction of $1,380,930.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $9,477,040 over the last three months. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HLI opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.87. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.43.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

