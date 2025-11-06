Tradewinds LLC. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,651,000 after buying an additional 1,077,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,317.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 558,228 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,385,000 after purchasing an additional 362,498 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,093,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $123.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

