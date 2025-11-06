Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Raised to Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Finviz reports.

PARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of PARR opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $3.97. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $144,437.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,007.31. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 5,228 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $180,627.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.45. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,954 shares of company stock worth $863,048 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $429,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 98,524 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

