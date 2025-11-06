JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stock Position Raised by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,371 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

