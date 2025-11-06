Atb Cap Markets Predicts Reduced Earnings for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 17.12%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.