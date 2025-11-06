Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $18.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

AGM stock opened at $170.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $217.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.29.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $60,091.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,007.88. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Ramsey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.71, for a total transaction of $310,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,085 shares in the company, valued at $637,700.35. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,807. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

