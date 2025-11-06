Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s previous close.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of RVMD opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 11.79.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 13,411 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $614,492.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 452,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,798.38. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 25,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $1,213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 284,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,787,641.38. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,033 shares of company stock worth $8,456,208. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atle Fund Management AB raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

