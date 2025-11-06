GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $52.57 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,473,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,532,000 after purchasing an additional 818,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,365,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,608,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after buying an additional 810,298 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,330,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,143,000 after acquiring an additional 708,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 5.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,967,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

