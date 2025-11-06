Nutrien Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Nutrien has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

