Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

Permian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Permian Resources to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

