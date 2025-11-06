OneAscent Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,476,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 8.5% during the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.54.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,663. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $165.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $166.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

