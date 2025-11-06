1,068 Shares in Wabtec $WAB Acquired by OneAscent Family Office LLC

OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Wabtec by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,062,000 after acquiring an additional 398,782 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Wabtec by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 874,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,985,000 after acquiring an additional 90,392 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 56.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,907,000 after purchasing an additional 280,140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Wabtec by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 439,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $419,727.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 60,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,082,141.50. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Stock Up 0.7%

WAB stock opened at $205.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.84. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.