Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $822.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $799.14 and a 200 day moving average of $817.51.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 579 shares of company stock valued at $454,188 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

