Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.57% from the company’s previous close.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research raised IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $55.38 on Thursday. IonQ has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($3.34). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $715,728.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,444,658.40. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $443,211.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,266.72. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 113,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 700.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 112.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 119.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

