Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the software maker on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Open Text has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Open Text has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

