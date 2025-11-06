Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 target price on Hamilton Lane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

HLNE opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $111.98 and a 52 week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 347.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 920.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 80.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

