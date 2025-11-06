Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.020-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.7 million. Nova also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.020-2.200 EPS.

Nova Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $342.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76. Nova has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $361.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.67.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nova by 506.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nova in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nova by 81.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Nova by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 46,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Nova by 63.7% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

