Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $138,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $553.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $573.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

