Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for AUPH Earnings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 37,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $934,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

