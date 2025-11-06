Toast (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian Elworthy Sells 1,059 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Elworthy sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $37,636.86. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 229,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,264.18. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Up 9.5%

TOST stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $47.00 price objective on Toast in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.