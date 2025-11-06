Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, September 29th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sandvik stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Sandvik has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Sandvik had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandvik will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 3,795.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sandvik by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

