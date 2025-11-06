OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Insider Christopher Mckay Sells 1,107 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mckay sold 1,107 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $10,903.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,566.70. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OppFi Trading Up 2.6%

OppFi stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $866.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $155.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 58.48% and a net margin of 0.68%. OppFi has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OppFi in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OppFi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in OppFi by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in OppFi by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

