United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.81, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.46 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.94%.

United Fire Group Stock Up 14.7%

Shares of UFCS opened at $35.44 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Paul E. Besong sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $79,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,176.44. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 812.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Jones Trading increased their price target on United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

