Zacks Research Upgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to “Strong-Buy”

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on LendingTree and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingTree from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.47. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $307.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. LendingTree has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $83,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,125.14. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total transaction of $445,455.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,517 shares in the company, valued at $448,760.62. The trade was a 49.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,669 shares of company stock valued at $598,331. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LendingTree by 281.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

