HORAN Wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.