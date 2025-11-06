Target (NYSE:TGT) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

TGT opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. Target has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 32.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

