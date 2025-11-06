Washington Trust Bank Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6%

EFA stock opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

