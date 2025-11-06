15,137 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Purchased by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 113,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 227,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 131,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

