Sienna Gestion Has $7.83 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Sienna Gestion lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $68.06 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.