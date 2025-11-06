Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $25.20 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $1,010,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,049.55. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 162,891 shares of company stock worth $16,475,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

